Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 1.65%

Nifty Metal index ended up 1.65% at 2842.2 today. The index has lost 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd rose 5.39%, Welspun Corp Ltd added 5.36% and JSW Steel Ltd gained 3.18%.

The Nifty Metal index has decreased 27.00% over last one year compared to the 3.94% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index increased 1.55% and Nifty Auto index gained 1.50% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.02% to close at 10791.65 while the SENSEX has slid 0.07% to close at 35871.48 today.

First Published: Fri, February 22 2019. 16:00 IST

