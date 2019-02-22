Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 1.65%

Metal index ended up 1.65% at 2842.2 today. The index has lost 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, (Hisar) Ltd rose 5.39%, Ltd added 5.36% and gained 3.18%.

The Metal index has decreased 27.00% over last one year compared to the 3.94% spike in benchmark 50 index. In other indices, increased 1.55% and gained 1.50% on the day. In broad markets, the recorded a gain of 0.02% to close at 10791.65 while the SENSEX has slid 0.07% to close at 35871.48 today.

