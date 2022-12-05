Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 1.87%

Nifty Metal index ended up 1.87% at 6819.75 today. The index has added 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindalco Industries Ltd jumped 4.36%, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd shed 3.65% and Tata Steel Ltd gained 3.44%.

The Nifty Metal index has increased 26.00% over last one year compared to the 8.75% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index increased 1.20% and Nifty PSE index gained 0.74% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.03% to close at 18701.05 while the SENSEX has declined 0.05% to close at 62834.6 today.

