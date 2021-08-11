Barometers trade with minor cuts; realty shares decline

The key indices traded with minor cuts in mid afternoon trade. The Nifty was trading above the 16,250 mark. Realty shares declined for the sixth consecutive session.

At 14:26 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 104.52 points or 0.19% at 54,450.14. The Nifty 50 index lost 23.80 points or 0.15% to 16,256.30.

The broader market underperformed the benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index lost 0.45%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 1.23%.

Sellers outnumbered buyers. On the BSE, 870 shares rose and 2303 shares fell. A total of 115 shares were unchanged.

Primary Market:

The initial public offer of Aptus Value Housing Finance received bids for 1.66 crore shares as against 5.51 crore shares on Wednesday (11 August 2021), according to stock exchange data at 14:00 IST. The issue was subscribed 0.30 times.

The initial public offer of Chemplast Sanmar received bids for 84.61 lakh shares as against 3.99 crore shares on offer on Wednesday (11 August 2021), according to stock exchange data at 14:00 IST. The issue was subscribed 0.21 times.

These two IPO opened for bidding on Tuesday (10 August 2021) and will close on Thursday (12 August 2021).

Meanwhile, the initial public offer of CarTrade Tech received bids for 11.01 lakh shares as against 1.29 crore shares on offer on Wednesday (11 August 2021), according to stock exchange data at 14:00 IST. The issue was subscribed 8.49 times.

The initial public offer of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation received bids for 5.77 crore shares as against 6.25 crore shares on offer on Wednesday (11 August 2021), according to stock exchange data at 14:05 IST. The issue was subscribed 0.92 times.

These two IPO opened for bidding on Monday (9 August 2021) and will close today (11 August 2021).

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index slipped 0.68% to 389.75, extending decline for sixth day. The index has lost 6.95% in six sessions.

Prestige Estates (down 3.94%), Sunteck Realty (down 3.44%), Hemisphere Properties India (down 2.12%), Brigade Enterprises (down 1.62%), The Phoenix Mills (down 1.61%), DLF (down 1.15%), Oberoi Realty (down 0.99%) and Sobha Developers (down 0.36%) declined.

Numbers to Track:

In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee slipped to 74.4450 from its previous closing of 74.4350.

MCX Gold futures for 5 October 2021 settlement rose 0.15% to Rs 46,029.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.12% to 93.17.

The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper rose to 6.234% from its previous close of 6.233%.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2021 settlement advanced 17 cents or 0.24% to $70.80 a barrel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)