Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 1.86%

Metal index closed up 1.86% at 3046.65 today. The index is up 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Ltd added 6.75%, rose 4.75% and jumped 2.58%.

The Metal index is down 18.00% over last one year compared to the 10.71% surge in benchmark 50 index. In other indices, added 1.53% and Nifty Private Bank index gained 1.46% on the day. In broad markets, the increased 0.97% to close at 11754.65 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.87% to close at 39067.33 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)