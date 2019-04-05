Benchmarks pare early gains

Key equity barometers further pared gains in mid-morning trade. At 11:22 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 42.86 points or 0.11% at 38,727.58. The index was up 20.20 points or 0.17% at 11,618.20.

Indices opened higher and hit fresh intraday high in early trade. Shares pared gains in morning trade.

Broader market outperform the Sensex. Among secondary barometers, the BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.32%. The BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.44%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was strong. On BSE, 1275 shares rose and 812 shares fell. A total of 139 shares were unchanged.

Auto shares were mixed. (down 1.41%), (down 0.94%), (down 0.3%), Maruti Suzuki (down 0.21%) and (down 0.11%), edged lower. (up 0.01%), & (up 0.11%), Escorts (up 0.12%) and (up 1.33%), edged higher.

Most realty shares advanced. (up 4.02%), (up 2.69%), Sobha (up 2.6%), Anant Raj (up 1.35%), (up 1.07%), (up 0.79%), Lifespace Developers (up 0.75%), (up 0.72%), Estate (up 0.56%), (up 0.28%) and Omaxe (up 0.09%), edged higher. (HDIL) (down 0.19%), (down 0.53%), Unitech (down 0.72%) and (down 1.35%), edged lower.

On the economic front, Ratings reportedly kept India's sovereign rating unchanged at the lowest investment grade of 'BBB-' with a stable outlook. India's ratings balance a strong medium-term growth outlook and relative external resilience stemming from strong foreign reserve buffers, against high public debt, a weak financial sector and some lagging structural factors, reports added citing report.

Overseas, most Asian shares rose on Friday as investors watched for more details about a potential trade deal between and the US. The stock markets in and Hong Kong are closed on Friday for a holiday.

Chinese said a new consensus has been reached between and the US on the text of a trade agreement that they are negotiating, according to official state news website

US stocks closed mostly higher Thursday, as investors continued to monitor trade talks between the US and China.

On the data front, new applications for unemployment benefits fell to 202,000 in the week ended March 30, the lowest level since 1969, the government said.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)