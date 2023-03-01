Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 3.96%

Nifty Metal index closed up 3.96% at 5477.7 today. The index is down 14.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Adani Enterprises Ltd gained 14.70%, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd jumped 5.99% and National Aluminium Company Ltd added 5.62%.

The Nifty Metal index is down 7.00% over last one year compared to the 3.91% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index added 2.98% and Nifty Media index increased 1.92% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.85% to close at 17450.9 while the SENSEX added 0.76% to close at 59411.08 today.

