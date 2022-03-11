Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index gains 2.46%

Nifty Pharma index closed up 2.46% at 13399 today. The index has slipped 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Cipla Ltd added 5.76%, Granules India Ltd rose 5.30% and Laurus Labs Ltd jumped 4.38%.

The Nifty Pharma index has soared 9.00% over last one year compared to the 9.59% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index gained 1.29% and Nifty PSU Bank index gained 0.92% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.21% to close at 16630.45 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.15% to close at 55550.3 today.

