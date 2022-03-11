Barometers trade flat; metal stocks rise for second day

-
ALSO READ
JSW Steel Q3 FY22 crude steel production grows 28% Y-o-Y to 5.35 MT
JSW Steel gains after Q2 crude steel production jumps 29% YoY
JSW Steel Jan steel production rises 15% YoY
JSW Steel crude steel production rises 21% YoY in Feb 22
JSW Steel gains after November 2021 crude steel production spurts 10% Y-o-Y
-
The domestic equity barometers were currently trad flat, with some positive bias in afternoon trade. The Nifty hovered around 16,600 level. Metal shares rose for second consecutive session.
At 13:22 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 10.31 points or 0.02% to 55,474.70. The Nifty 50 index added 10.65 points or 0.06% to 16,605.55.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.07% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.63%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,004 shares rose and 1,247 shares fell. A total of 118 shares were unchanged.
Cipla (up 4.92%), Sun Pharma (up 3.34%), JSW Steel (up 2.22%), Dr Reddy's Lab (up 2.17%) and BPCL (up 1.65%) were the top Nifty gainers.
Tata Consumer (down 2%), Tata Motors (down 1.63%), Nestle Industries (down 1.54%), Maruti Suzuki (down 1.34%) and Eicher Motors (down 1.27%) declined.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index rose 0.42% to 6,187.75. The index has added 2.71% in two sessions.
NMDC (up 2.32%), JSW Steel (up 2.27%), Coal India (up 1.42%), Hindustan Copper (up 0.86%), APL Apollo Tubes (up 0.82%) and Jindal Steel & Power (up 0.73%) advanced while Adani Enterprises (down 1.08%) and Ratnamani Metals Tubes (down 0.98%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
D B Realty hit an upper circuit limit of 5% at Rs 106.35 after the company said its partnership firm, DBS Realty, secured Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for a construction project from Municipal Corporation of Great Mumbai (MCGM). The project pertains to construction of 4,000 tenements of carpet area size 27.88 meters on land bearing in Chandivali, Mumbai.
Ikab Securities & Investment was locked in 5% upper circuit at Rs 809.30 after the company's board approved the appointment of Madhusudan Kela as an additional director & managing director of the company with immediate effect.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU