Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index rises 0.98%

The Nifty Pharma index is down 11.00% over last one year compared to the 4.75% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index added 0.97% and Nifty Metal index has slid 0.86% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.05% to close at 17007.4 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.07% to close at 57107.52 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU