JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Market Report

Indices end lower near flat line, Nifty at 17,007.40
Business Standard

Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index rises 0.98%

Capital Market 

Nifty Pharma index closed up 0.98% at 12598 today. The index is up 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Granules India Ltd added 3.21%, Cipla Ltd jumped 3.10% and Abbott India Ltd rose 2.81%.

The Nifty Pharma index is down 11.00% over last one year compared to the 4.75% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index added 0.97% and Nifty Metal index has slid 0.86% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.05% to close at 17007.4 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.07% to close at 57107.52 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 16:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU