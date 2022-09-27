Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index rises 0.98%

Nifty Pharma index closed up 0.98% at 12598 today. The index is up 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Granules India Ltd added 3.21%, Cipla Ltd jumped 3.10% and Abbott India Ltd rose 2.81%.

The Nifty Pharma index is down 11.00% over last one year compared to the 4.75% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index added 0.97% and Nifty Metal index has slid 0.86% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.05% to close at 17007.4 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.07% to close at 57107.52 today.

