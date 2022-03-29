Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index rises 1.54%

Nifty Pharma index closed up 1.54% at 13771.4 today. The index is up 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Ipca Laboratories Ltd added 5.98%, Abbott India Ltd jumped 4.13% and Divis Laboratories Ltd gained 3.28%.

The Nifty Pharma index is up 16.00% over last one year compared to the 19.42% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index is down 1.22% and Nifty Financial Services index increased 1.01% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.60% to close at 17325.3 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.61% to close at 57943.65 today.

