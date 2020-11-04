Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index rises 2.18%

Nifty Pharma index closed up 2.18% at 11608.65 today. The index is down 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd gained 3.92%, Divis Laboratories Ltd rose 3.44% and Cipla Ltd added 2.88%.

The Nifty Pharma index is up 47.00% over last one year compared to the 0.07% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index is down 1.85% and Nifty IT index gained 1.78% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.80% to close at 11908.5 while the SENSEX added 0.88% to close at 40616.14 today.

