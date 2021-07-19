Quick Wrap: Nifty Private Bank Index falls 2.03%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.07%

Nifty Private Bank index ended down 2.03% at 18330.2 today. The index has gained 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, HDFC Bank Ltd shed 3.37%, IndusInd Bank Ltd fell 2.72% and IDFC First Bank Ltd dropped 2.68%.

The Nifty Private Bank index has soared 52.00% over last one year compared to the 44.49% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Financial Services index has dropped 1.94% and Nifty Bank index is down 1.88% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 1.07% to close at 15752.4 while the SENSEX has dropped 1.10% to close at 52553.4 today.

