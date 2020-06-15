Quick Wrap: Nifty Private Bank Index registers a drop of 3.84%, NIFTY Crashes 1.60%

Nifty Private Bank index closed down 3.84% at 10946.3 today. The index has added 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, IndusInd Bank Ltd fell 7.17%, Bandhan Bank Ltd slipped 5.24% and Federal Bank Ltd shed 4.71%.

The Nifty Private Bank index has decreased 36.00% over last one year compared to the 17.00% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Bank index has slid 3.59% and Nifty Realty index has slid 3.01% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 1.60% to close at 9813.7 while the SENSEX has declined 1.63% to close at 33228.8 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)