Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index falls 2.97%

Nifty PSE index closed down 2.97% at 4212.2 today. The index has gained 12.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd dropped 18.71%, NHPC Ltd shed 5.14% and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd rose 4.74%.

The Nifty PSE index has soared 90.00% over last one year compared to the 53.54% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has dropped 2.16% and Nifty Metal index has dropped 2.06% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.83% to close at 18266.6 while the SENSEX has slid 0.74% to close at 61259.96 today.

