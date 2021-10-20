Sensex drops 561 pts, Nifty below 18,300

The domestic equity barometers were currently at the day's low in afternoon trade. The Nifty slipped below the 18,250 mark. Realty stocks declined for second day.

At 14:24 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 561.44 points or 0.91% to 61,154.61. The Nifty 50 index lost 190.95 points or 1.04% to 18,227.80.

The broader market tumbled. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index slipped 2.62%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 2.87%.

Sellers outnumbered buyers. On the BSE, 772 shares rose and 2484 shares fell. A total of 132 shares were unchanged.

Numbers to Track:

MCX Gold futures for 3 December 2021 settlement rose 0.23% to Rs 47390.

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was currently at 6.381% as compared with its previous closing of 6.387%.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2021 settlement shed 66 cents or 0.78% to $84.42 a barrel.

In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee rose to 74.87 from its previous closing of 75.35.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.07% to 93.80.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index fell 2.33% to 504.05, declining for second consecutive sessions. The index has corrected by 6.97% in two sessions.

Macrotech Developers (down 4.80%), Indiabulls Real Estate (down 4.41%), Godrej Properties (down 3.95%), Sunteck Realty (down 2.60%), Oberoi Realty (down 2.44%), Oberoi Realty (down 1.84%), The Phoenix Mills (down 1.50%), Prestige Estates (down 1.26%) and DLF (down 1.01%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts shed 0.59% to Rs 152.40. The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 1.18 crore in Q2 September 2021 compared with net loss of Rs 12.67 crore in Q2 September 2020. On a consolidated basis, net sales surged 433.87% to Rs 55.95 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Tata Steel BSL fell 1.68% to Rs 88. The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 1,837.03 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 341.71 crore in Q2 FY21. Total revenue from operations during the quarter increased by 50.5% YoY to Rs 8,308.72 crore.

Sonata Software slumped 5.34% to Rs 915.20. The company reported 5% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 91.2 crore on a 24% drop in revenues to Rs 963.2 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q1 FY22. As compared with Q2 FY21, the company's net profit and revenue in Q2 FY22 have risen by 59% and 20%, respectively.

