Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index records a surge of 2.94%

Nifty PSE index ended up 2.94% at 4113.7 today. The index has added 14.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Oil India Ltd jumped 9.09%, NTPC Ltd added 6.59% and Coal India Ltd gained 6.39%.

The Nifty PSE index has increased 79.00% over last one year compared to the 57.82% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index increased 2.72% and Nifty Metal index gained 2.29% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.21% to close at 17711.3 while the SENSEX has declined 0.43% to close at 59413.27 today.

