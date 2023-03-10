JUST IN
Key equity benchmarks end with deep cuts; PSU banks witness sharp sell-off
Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index declines 2.19%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.00%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended down 2.19% at 3857.1 today. The index is down 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Canara Bank slipped 3.91%, Bank of India dropped 3.91% and Union Bank of India fell 2.35%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 47.00% over last one year compared to the 4.93% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Bank index is down 1.87% and Nifty Private Bank index is down 1.84% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 1.00% to close at 17412.9 while the SENSEX is down 1.12% to close at 59135.13 today.

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 16:00 IST

