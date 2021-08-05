Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index falls 2.23%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended down 2.23% at 2442.05 today. The index has slipped 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indian Overseas Bank shed 4.90%, Central Bank of India slipped 4.58% and Bank of Maharashtra fell 4.44%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 72.00% over last one year compared to the 46.78% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has dropped 1.57% and Nifty Metal index gained 1.29% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.22% to close at 16294.6 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.23% to close at 54492.84 today.

