Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index falls 9.26%, NIFTY Crashes 3.53%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed down 9.26% at 1988.3 today. The index has slipped 14.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indian Bank dropped 11.27%, Canara Bank shed 11.13% and Bank of Baroda fell 10.68%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 53.00% over last one year compared to the 57.06% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has dropped 8.10% and Nifty Realty index is down 7.50% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 3.53% to close at 14310.8 while the SENSEX has slid 3.44% to close at 47883.38 today.

