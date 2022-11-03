Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 2.52%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 2.52% at 3496.15 today. The index has gained 16.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Central Bank of India rose 5.91%, UCO Bank gained 5.47% and Punjab National Bank added 5.22%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 20.00% over last one year compared to the 1.25% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has dropped 1.18% and Nifty Realty index added 0.58% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.17% to close at 18052.7 while the SENSEX has slid 0.11% to close at 60836.41 today.

