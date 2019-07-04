Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 1.28%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 1.28% at 3297.3 today. The index has added 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Allahabad Bank rose 3.47%, Syndicate Bank added 3.26% and Bank of Baroda jumped 3.11%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 19.00% over last one year compared to the 10.93% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has slid 0.99% and Nifty Realty index added 0.91% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.25% to close at 11946.75 while the SENSEX increased 0.17% to close at 39908.06 today.

