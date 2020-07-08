Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 2.34%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 2.34% at 1512.45 today. The index has added 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of Maharashtra jumped 5.96%, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd added 4.93% and Canara Bank gained 4.31%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has decreased 52.00% over last one year compared to the 7.36% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has slid 1.95% and Nifty Auto index has dropped 1.95% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.87% to close at 10705.75 while the SENSEX has declined 0.94% to close at 36329.01 today.

