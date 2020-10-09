Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 3.10%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 3.10% at 1333.4 today. The index has lost 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of Baroda jumped 3.99%, Punjab National Bank gained 3.96% and State Bank of India rose 3.55%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has decreased 38.00% over last one year compared to the 6.05% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Bank index increased 2.83% and Nifty Private Bank index added 2.60% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.67% to close at 11914.2 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.81% to close at 40509.49 today.

