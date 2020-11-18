Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 3.57%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 3.57% at 1500.8 today. The index has added 13.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, State Bank of India jumped 4.91%, Bank of Baroda added 4.31% and Punjab National Bank gained 3.35%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has decreased 42.00% over last one year compared to the 8.36% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index increased 3.10% and Nifty Realty index gained 2.05% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.50% to close at 12938.25 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.52% to close at 44180.05 today.

