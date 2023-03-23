Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index registers a drop of 1.74%

JUST IN
Nifty PSU Bank index closed down 1.74% at 3643.6 today. The index has lost 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of Baroda fell 2.81%, Punjab National Bank shed 2.09% and Union Bank of India slipped 1.75%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 35.00% over last one year compared to the 0.98% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has slid 1.08% and Nifty Bank index has slid 0.96% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.44% to close at 17076.9 while the SENSEX has declined 0.50% to close at 57925.28 today.

First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 16:00 IST

