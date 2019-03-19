Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 1.87%

PSU Bank index closed up 1.87% at 3176.3 today. The index is up 18.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, added 5.84%, Union gained 4.66% and rose 4.44%.

The PSU Bank index is up 11.00% over last one year compared to the 14.25% surge in benchmark 50 index. In other indices, added 1.60% and added 1.04% on the day. In broad markets, the recorded a gain of 0.61% to close at 11532.4 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.70% to close at 38363.47 today.

