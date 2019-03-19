Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 1.87%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 1.87% at 3176.3 today. The index is up 18.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of India added 5.84%, Union Bank of India gained 4.66% and Punjab National Bank rose 4.44%.
The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 11.00% over last one year compared to the 14.25% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index added 1.60% and Nifty PSE index added 1.04% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.61% to close at 11532.4 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.70% to close at 38363.47 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU