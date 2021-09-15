Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 2.83%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 2.83% at 2411 today. The index is up 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Canara Bank gained 4.09%, Indian Bank jumped 4.08% and Bank of Baroda added 3.37%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 68.00% over last one year compared to the 52.05% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index added 1.91% and Nifty IT index added 1.82% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.80% to close at 17519.45 while the SENSEX added 0.82% to close at 58723.2 today.

