Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 3.81%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 3.81% at 4525 today. The index is up 20.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, UCO Bank gained 19.79%, Central Bank of India rose 17.33% and Indian Overseas Bank added 14.90%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 64.00% over last one year compared to the 7.14% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index added 1.12% and Nifty Realty index has dropped 0.80% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.60% to close at 18608 while the SENSEX added 0.65% to close at 62533.3 today.

