Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 3.89%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 3.89% at 1473.6 today. The index is up 35.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indian Bank gained 14.50%, Bank of Maharashtra added 7.51% and UCO Bank jumped 7.28%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index is down 52.00% over last one year compared to the 12.05% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index added 2.75% and Nifty Metal index added 2.62% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.65% to close at 10311.2 while the SENSEX added 0.52% to close at 34911.32 today.

