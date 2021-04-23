Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 1.10%

Nifty Realty index ended down 1.10% at 301.8 today. The index is down 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, DLF Ltd slipped 2.04%, Hemisphere Properties India Ltd dropped 1.97% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd fell 1.73%.

The Nifty Realty index is up 63.00% over last one year compared to the 53.98% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index added 1.02% and Nifty Energy index added 0.96% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.45% to close at 14341.35 while the SENSEX is down 0.42% to close at 47878.45 today.

