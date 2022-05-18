Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 1.75%

Nifty Realty index closed down 1.75% at 395.15 today. The index has slipped 14.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd dropped 4.69%, Phoenix Mills Ltd rose 4.20% and Godrej Properties Ltd fell 3.94%.

The Nifty Realty index has soared 29.00% over last one year compared to the 7.49% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index has dropped 1.73% and Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 1.57% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.12% to close at 16240.3 while the SENSEX has slid 0.20% to close at 54208.53 today.

