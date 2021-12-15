Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 1.89%

Nifty Realty index closed down 1.89% at 499.6 today. The index has slipped 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Godrej Properties Ltd dropped 3.34%, Sunteck Realty Ltd rose 2.73% and Oberoi Realty Ltd fell 2.60%.

The Nifty Realty index has soared 73.00% over last one year compared to the 26.93% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 1.35% and Nifty Media index has dropped 1.35% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.60% to close at 17221.4 while the SENSEX has slid 0.57% to close at 57788.03 today.

