Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 2.20%, NIFTY Crashes 1.07%

Nifty Realty index closed down 2.20% at 304.15 today. The index has slipped 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sunteck Realty Ltd dropped 4.69%, Godrej Properties Ltd shed 4.19% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd slipped 4.10%.

The Nifty Realty index has fallen 7.00% over last one year compared to the 13.92% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has dropped 2.18% and Nifty FMCG index has dropped 1.91% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 1.07% to close at 13817.55 while the SENSEX has slid 1.13% to close at 46874.36 today.

