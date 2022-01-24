Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 5.90%, NIFTY Tumbles 2.66%

Nifty Realty index ended down 5.90% at 462.2 today. The index has slipped 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sobha Ltd shed 8.80%, Godrej Properties Ltd fell 7.95% and Sunteck Realty Ltd slipped 7.71%.

The Nifty Realty index has soared 44.00% over last one year compared to the 19.32% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has dropped 5.23% and Nifty Media index has slid 4.59% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 2.66% to close at 17149.1 while the SENSEX has dropped 2.62% to close at 57491.51 today.

