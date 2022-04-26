Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index gains 3.57%, NIFTY jumps 1.46%

Nifty Realty index closed up 3.57% at 446.65 today. The index has slipped 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sobha Ltd added 5.33%, Godrej Properties Ltd gained 4.77% and Oberoi Realty Ltd jumped 4.24%.

The Nifty Realty index has soared 43.00% over last one year compared to the 18.75% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index gained 2.80% and Nifty Energy index added 2.65% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 1.46% to close at 17200.8 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 1.37% to close at 57356.61 today.

