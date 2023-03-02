Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 2.06%

Nifty Realty index ended up 2.06% at 405.95 today. The index has lost 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Macrotech Developers Ltd jumped 18.06%, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd slipped 1.12% and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd shed 0.83%.

The Nifty Realty index has decreased 6.00% over last one year compared to the 4.31% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has slid 1.26% and Nifty Auto index is down 0.86% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.74% to close at 17321.9 while the SENSEX has declined 0.84% to close at 58909.35 today.

