Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 3.38%

Nifty Realty index ended up 3.38% at 536.35 today. The index has added 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd jumped 9.32%, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd added 6.40% and DLF Ltd rose 5.19%.

The Nifty Realty index has increased 128.00% over last one year compared to the 53.30% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index increased 2.37% and Nifty Metal index has dropped 1.58% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.23% to close at 17888.95 while the SENSEX has declined 0.18% to close at 60029.06 today.

