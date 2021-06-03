Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 3.79%

Nifty Realty index ended up 3.79% at 352.1 today. The index has added 15.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Oberoi Realty Ltd jumped 9.46%, Phoenix Mills Ltd gained 6.78% and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd added 5.72%.

The Nifty Realty index has increased 75.00% over last one year compared to the 55.94% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index increased 1.64% and Nifty Consumption index added 1.27% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.73% to close at 15690.35 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.74% to close at 52232.43 today.

