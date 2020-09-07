Sensex, Nifty pare losses Asian stocks decline

Key indices pared losses in mid-morning trade. At 11:27 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 35.47 points or 0.09% at 38,321.71. The Nifty 50 index added 1.95 points or 0.02% at 11,335.80.

After hitting a low of 11,251.70 in early trade, the Nifty regained 11,300 mark in morning trade. However, weak global cues amid souring US-Sino relations continued to weigh on sentiment.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.57% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 0.27%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1077 shares rose and 1304 shares fell. A total of 163 shares were unchanged.

Coronavirus Update :

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 27,105,151 with 883,342 deaths. India reported 8,82,542 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 71,642 deaths while 32,50,429 patients have been discharged, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index slipped 0.75% to 7,936.55, extending losses for second day. The index has skid 1.4% in two sessions.

Among the index constituents, Mahindra & Mahindra (down 3.56%), Ashok Leyland (down 0.79%) and Eicher Motors (down 0.70%) were the top index losers while Tata Motors (up 0.88%), TVS Motor Company (up 0.58%) and Bharat Forge (up 0.46%) were the top index gainers.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) fell 1.37% to Rs 930. The construction major said its power transmission & distribution business secured large contracts. As per the L&T's classification, the valuation of the 'large' order stands between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

Vodafone Idea surged 6.83% to Rs 12.83 after the telecom operator's board on Friday (4 September) approved plans to raise funds upto Rs 25,000 crore via combination of equity and debt issue.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes rose 1.57% to Rs 1,192.60. The company announced that it has received two orders aggregating to Rs 190 crore in carbon steel division for the supply of coated CS pipes for oil and gas sector. The order is to be completed between December 2020 to June 2021.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks were trading lower on Monday amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing. The Trump administration is reportedly considering imposing export restrictions on Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, China's largest manufacturer of semiconductors.

US stocks closed lower on Friday though well above its session low as selling eased late in the day after investors dumped heavyweight technology stocks due to concerns about high valuations.

US employment growth slowed further in August and permanent job losses increased as money from the government started running out. Nearly a fifth of the job gains reported by the Labor Department on Friday were from the government's temporary hiring for the 2020 Census. While the unemployment rate fell below 10%, it was biased down by a continuing misclassification problem.

