Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 3.55%

Nifty Realty index closed down 3.55% at 203.7 today. The index has added 13.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Omaxe Ltd fell 20.00%, Brigade Enterprises Ltd shed 6.21% and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd dropped 4.32%.

The Nifty Realty index has decreased 28.00% over last one year compared to the 12.52% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index has slid 3.31% and Nifty Metal index has dropped 2.64% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.68% to close at 10312.4 while the SENSEX has declined 0.60% to close at 34961.52 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)