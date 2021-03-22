Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 2.70%

Nifty Realty index closed up 2.70% at 337.95 today. The index is down 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Godrej Properties Ltd added 7.15%, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd jumped 4.83% and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd dropped 3.50%.

The Nifty Realty index is up 72.00% over last one year compared to the 68.50% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index added 1.85% and Nifty Private Bank index has slid 1.70% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.05% to close at 14736.4 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.17% to close at 49771.29 today.

