Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 3.61%

Nifty Realty index closed up 3.61% at 379.35 today. The index is up 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd gained 14.98%, Sunteck Realty Ltd added 5.18% and Hemisphere Properties India Ltd jumped 3.70%.

The Nifty Realty index is up 84.00% over last one year compared to the 45.73% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index is down 0.45% and Nifty Commodities index added 0.43% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.02% to close at 15692.6 while the SENSEX is down 0.03% to close at 52372.69 today.

