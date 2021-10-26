Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 3.62%

Nifty Realty index closed up 3.62% at 514.4 today. The index is up 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Macrotech Developers Ltd gained 9.47%, Brigade Enterprises Ltd rose 7.59% and Sunteck Realty Ltd added 7.37%.

The Nifty Realty index is up 123.00% over last one year compared to the 55.24% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index added 2.66% and Nifty Media index gained 2.60% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.79% to close at 18268.4 while the SENSEX added 0.63% to close at 61350.26 today.

