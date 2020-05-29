Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 4.28%

Nifty Realty index closed up 4.28% at 180.1 today. The index is down 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd added 7.79%, Phoenix Mills Ltd rose 6.97% and Godrej Properties Ltd jumped 5.29%.

The Nifty Realty index is down 37.00% over last one year compared to the 19.80% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index added 3.22% and Nifty Pharma index gained 3.21% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.95% to close at 9580.3 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.69% to close at 32424.1 today.

