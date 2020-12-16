Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 5.14%

Nifty Realty index closed up 5.14% at 303.85 today. The index is up 25.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd gained 11.14%, DLF Ltd added 9.72% and Sobha Ltd rose 4.88%.

The Nifty Realty index is up 5.00% over last one year compared to the 12.48% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index added 1.79% and Nifty PSU Bank index is down 1.63% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.85% to close at 13682.7 while the SENSEX added 0.87% to close at 46666.46 today.

