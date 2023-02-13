R R Financial Consultants reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
A.K.Educational Consultants organises Pre-Departure Briefing for MBBS in Russia
Regal Entertainment & Consultants reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter
Oseaspre Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Technojet Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Oseaspre Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 120.00% to Rs 0.22 croreR R Financial Consultants reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 120.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.220.10 120 OPM %0-10.00 -PBDT0-0.01 100 PBT0-0.01 100 NP0-0.01 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU