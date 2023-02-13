JUST IN
Shares further pare losses; realty stocks decline
R R Financial Consultants reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 120.00% to Rs 0.22 crore

R R Financial Consultants reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 120.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.220.10 120 OPM %0-10.00 -PBDT0-0.01 100 PBT0-0.01 100 NP0-0.01 100

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 14:46 IST

