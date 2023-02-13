Precision Electronics reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.53 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Precision Containeurs reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Precision Electronics standalone net profit rises 35.37% in the September 2022 quarter
Investment & Precision Castings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.93 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Precision Wires India standalone net profit declines 16.63% in the December 2022 quarter
Precision Wires gains on fixing record date for bonus issue
-
Sales decline 52.42% to Rs 7.27 croreNet loss of Precision Electronics reported to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 52.42% to Rs 7.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales7.2715.28 -52 OPM %-21.3211.98 -PBDT-1.931.26 PL PBT-2.041.07 PL NP-1.531.02 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU