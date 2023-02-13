JUST IN
Albert David standalone net profit rises 32.37% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.00% to Rs 74.57 crore

Net profit of Albert David rose 32.37% to Rs 10.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.00% to Rs 74.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 71.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales74.5771.70 4 OPM %11.1310.13 -PBDT15.6513.19 19 PBT13.5910.88 25 NP10.557.97 32

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 14:46 IST

