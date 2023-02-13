Albert David standalone net profit rises 32.37% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.00% to Rs 74.57 crore

Net profit of Albert David rose 32.37% to Rs 10.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.00% to Rs 74.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 71.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.74.5771.7011.1310.1315.6513.1913.5910.8810.557.97

