R Systems International announces change in name of step down subsidiaries

R Systems International announced the change in the name of its step down subsidiaries as under:

ECnet (Hong Kong), Hong Kong has been renamed as R Systems Consulting Services (Hong Kong), Hong Kong with effect from 27 October 2020.

ECnet Systems (Thailand) Co., Thailand has been renamed as R Systems Consulting Services (Thailand) Co., Thailand with effect from 02 November 2020.

