R Systems International announces change in name of step down subsidiaries

-
ALSO READ
R Systems International announces change in name of subsidiaries
R Systems International consolidated net profit declines 23.02% in the March 2020 quarter
R Systems International consolidated net profit rises 38.93% in the June 2020 quarter
Persistent Systems named winner of 2020 Workato Partner Awards
RBI Publishes Oversight Framework For Financial Market Infrastructures And Retail Payment Systems
-
R Systems International announced the change in the name of its step down subsidiaries as under:
ECnet (Hong Kong), Hong Kong has been renamed as R Systems Consulting Services (Hong Kong), Hong Kong with effect from 27 October 2020.
ECnet Systems (Thailand) Co., Thailand has been renamed as R Systems Consulting Services (Thailand) Co., Thailand with effect from 02 November 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU