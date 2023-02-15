Reliance Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9014.00 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 17.81% to Rs 120.00 crore

Net Loss of Reliance Communications reported to Rs 9014.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1689.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 17.81% to Rs 120.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 146.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.120.00146.002.502.74-7.00-5.00-40.00-42.00-9014.00-1689.00

